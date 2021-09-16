Catch a ride on the iconic Ghan to break the monotony

Australia's most famous train has decided to take a few day trips to break the monotony of border closures.

In a sign of the COVID times, for the first time ever the iconic Ghan is doing day trips.

With lockdowns, border closures and all it will likely only be South Australian residents who will be able to enjoy this rare opportunity.

On October 8, The Ghan is going to rattle off to the renowned Clare Valley for a gastonomic gallop, with three more dates to follow.



This is a train made famous for the length of its journey south to north across the Australian continent.



Regarded as one of the world's greatest rail journeys, The Ghan has captivated travellers since its inaugural journey in 1929, offering an Australian adventure with all the comforts and luxuries that come with travelling by rail.

The journey between Darwin and Adelaide via Alice Springs in three to four days also offers a unique insight into the outback.

The Ghan has been on and off the rails because of the pandemic and the travel bans which followed.



The just as famous Indian Pacific, which travels east to west across the Nullabor from Sydney to Perth, is still suspended.

Operators of The Ghan, The Journey Beyond, have hit on the idea of some day trips to get The Ghan back on track.



The trip is not cheap, starting at $550 a head.

Chief commercial officer Pete Egglestone said: "Most of our iconic long-distance train experiences have been affected at some point throughout the year, which is why we were so excited about getting The Ghan back on the tracks just over a week ago.



"Behind the scenes, though, and looking at what more we can offer, which has resulted in the Taste of The Ghan."

All aboard for the limited-edition one-day train experience which pairs Clare Valley wines, vines, and winemakers with The Ghan.

"Journey Beyond has never hosted a local journey like this before, but we've distilled our knowledge of epic long-distance experiences to create something exceptional. We can't wait to welcome a new cohort of guests onboard with the inaugural journey and introduce them to an immersive experience in a new region," Mr Egglestone said.

The Ghan will depart the Adelaide Parklands Terminal with a pre-departure celebration, then enjoy breakfast enroute to Clare Valley.



Once there, coaches will take passengers to a local winery for a wine tasting, and then off to enjoy a three-course lunch amongst the vines at another local winery, replete with wine pairings.

At day's end, guests will re-board the train and enjoy a final glass of wine or port, paired with cheese and chocolate, on the return to Adelaide.



South Australians can use their "great state experience" towards booking a Platinum or Gold Class Experience on the Taste of The Ghan.



Prices start at $550 per person.

Bookings can be made at the Taste of the Ghan.

