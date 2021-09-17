Number Four goes to auction on October 13

ANDREW Bassingthwaighte's well developed 1518 hectare (3751 acre) Condamine property Number Four is on the market.



Comprising of developed brigalow, belah scrub country, the farming and grazing property has 982ha of cultivation country and 536ha of developed buffel grass pasture.



Number Four is fenced in nine main paddocks and two holding paddocks, with a lane way running through the middle of the property.



The productive grain growing and grazing property is located 75km west of Condamine, 80km from Roma, and 125km west of Dalby, and has a 635mm (25 inch) average annual rainfall.



There is currently 461ha of oats, with the balance of the cultivation country being planted to sorghum.



Improvements include a four bedroom, two bathroom home, in need of repair, with three bay carport. There is also a machinery shed with power and a concrete floor, and old, wooden cattle yards with portable cattle yards and a ramp.



An artesian bore is centrally located on the property.



Marketing agent Peter Dowling said Number Four had been very successfully used to background cattle to feedlot entry weights.



"Number four is centrally located to the grain industry, feedlots and saleyards," Mr Dowling said.



"The property has good access on the bitumen between Roma and Dalby in the very tightly held Condamine district."



Number Four will be auctioned by Dowling Livestock and Property in Roma on October 13.

Contact Peter Dowling, 0427 757 805, Dowling Livestock and Property.

