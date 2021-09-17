Wagga man charged with 77 offences after illegal hunting crackdown

A man has been charged with more than 70 offences as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged illegal hunting offences in the NSW Riverina region.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a property on Lake Albert Road in Kooringal about 8.30am on June 29.



The search was part of a Rural Crime Prevention investigation that started in June after police were alerted to a video posted to social media depicting dogs hunting feral pigs in NSW state forests, including in Carabost.

During the search, hunting equipment, dog collars, GPS trackers, fireworks, mobile phones, a Toyota Landcruiser and cannabis were all seized.

The items underwent forensic examination and following further inquiries, a 48-year-old man was charged with 77 offences on Tuesday.

Police will allege in court that the man - who is an unlicensed hunter - had conducted illegal hunting activities across NSW on 42 occasions between January and June 2021.



The various charges included 38 counts of kill, hunt, shoot, poison animal in forestry area, 26 counts of enter private land to hunt animal without owner consent and six counts of hunt, shoot, injure, capture, etc or possess animal in park.

Other charges included possession of a prohibited drug, possessing, supplying or making explosive for unlawful purpose, hunting game on private or public land without a license, releasing [a] game animal for the purpose of hunting and others.

The man was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice on the Tuesday and is due to appear in Wagga Wagga Local Court on Wednesday 27 October 2021.



