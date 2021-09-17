Neighbours buy Aratula irrigation properties | Video

TWO top irrigation properties in the Scenic Rim's Aratula district have sold to neighbouring landholders.



Baloo sold for $2.4 million to the Dover family, which is also well known for its 121 year farm machinery business.

The property covers 49ha (121 acres) and has three bores.

Set up for vegetable production, Baloo's setting and stunning views potentially make it an ideal lifestyle property.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Gwingana and Baloo.

There are 32ha high quality creek flats, which have been laser leveled and are set up for irrigation with underground mains, plus 16.8ha of fenced grazing land.

Baloo has a 100ML water allocation from the Warrill Valley Water Supply Scheme. There are two irrigation bores and a stock and domestic bore, as well as two dams.

Improvements include a 100 year old, three bedroom farm house, three sheds, and an old set of cattle yards.

Gwingana sold to the Abbott family for $1.73 million.



The property covers 34 hectares (84 acres) in two freehold titles and boasts stunning views, rich fertile soils, and ample water.



The Scenic Rim properties are in a stunning setting.

The property features a 60 megalitre water allocation from the Warrill Valley Water Supply Scheme. The scheme's supply channel intersects the property.



There is 15ha of high quality laser leveled creek flats, which are set up for irrigation with underground mains. There is also 5.5ha of irrigated red, which has been used for potatoes.



The balance of the property is suited to cattle and horses.



Improvements include a traditional four bedroom farm house, an old garage, two machinery sheds, and several other sheds. There is also a disused quarry.



The marketing of Baloo and Gwingana was handled by Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural and Gordon Saunders, Bartholomew & Co.

MORE READING: 'Bassingthwaighte's Number Four goes to auction on October 13.

MORE READING: 'Horticulture with water, size and scope'.

MORE READING: 'Grove to squeeze big returns from citrus expansion'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Neighbours buy Aratula irrigation properties | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.