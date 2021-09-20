Remote, high rainfall grazing

+7















MORE GALLERIES

The 2500-hectare grazing property Cudgigomar, flanked on three sides by the Deua National Park is so private, the nearest house is about 10 kilometres away.



Importantly, Nutrien Harcourts agent Reg O'Connell said wryly, there's a pub half an hour down the road but if you want to go shopping, Braidwood is an hour north. Unless you take the helicopter.

The levelled helipad about 100 metres from the as-new double-brick homestead is really there for emergencies but could be a real asset for tourism operators keen to exploit the property's remoteness and placement next to Deua.

Famous for the gaping chasm of The Big Hole and Marble Arch festooned with stalactites, the national park attracts canoeists, four-wheel-drive enthusiasts and campers.



Around 600ha of Cudgigomar is cleared and its improved pastures support about 300 breeding cattle.



Mr O'Connell said the climate was generally about five degrees Celsius warmer than Braidwood, which, together with the 800-900 millimetre annual rainfall, helped with pasture growth.

The Moodong and Appletree Creeks run through the property and a diesel pump provides water to a 90,000 litre tank which reticulates to 15 concrete troughs in paddocks without creek access.



Mr O'Connell said the fencing was excellent, with much of it only recently renewed by the Griggs family, who are looking to retire.



Unusually, Cudgigomar incorporates 33 titles, which Mr O'Connell said could help with the management of carbon and biodiversity offset projects.



It all added up to a versatile property that could provide diverse income.

"Once we get back to some sort of normality, people aren't going to be traveling overseas like they used to but want to stay in Australia and go somewhere a bit remote," Mr O'Connell said.



"Cudgigomar is ideal for that. You can have your tourism business, run a few cattle and you've got the carbon credit situation as well. Three income streams."

Aside from the double-brick homestead, the property has two high-bay sheds, a workshop, machinery shed and hay shed.

Cudgigomar's asking price is $6,000,000. Contact Nutrien Harcourts Braidwood agent Reg O'Connell on 0402 833 344.



Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.

