SheepProducers policy council reps appointed

Sheep Producers Australia has appointed industry representatives from across Australia to its newly created policy council, which replaces four subject-specific committees.



The new Policy Council was established at the start of July following extensive consultation with members and includes a producer representative and policy officer from each state farming organisation, five independent members recruited for their expert skills and knowledge and an independent Chair.

SheepProducers general manager, policy advocacy Bonnie Skinner said the policy council was the "engine room" of the organisation.

"As an organisation with national influence, SPA is a leader in the industry and is responsible for looking beyond state borders and jurisdictions and advocate for issues that are not confined to individual regions or enterprises," she said.

At the helm of the committee as independent council chair is NSW agriculture commissioner and former secretary of the federal Department of Agriculture Daryl Quinlivan.



"The sheep industry has a unique place in Australia's economic history, but despite being one of our oldest industries it is one of the brightest stars in Australian agriculture at present, and I am pleased to have an opportunity to contribute to its future growth," Mr Quinlivan said.

The policy council members will consider how SheepProducers' policy, advocacy and leadership functions can be used to address current and emerging risks and opportunities to the industry.

"The sheep meat industry's on-farm gross margins have never been better, with record prices, low interest rates and a return to good seasons in most districts," Ms Skinner said.



"There are signs that the flock has entered a post drought rebuilding phase.



"This is the time to embrace a culture of collaboration and innovation in the sheep industry."

