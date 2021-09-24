Condamine's Retreat and North Combarngo on the market | Video

TWO top Condamine district properties - Retreat and North Combarngo - are on the market to be auctioned in Brisbane on November 5.



Offered by Canberra-based businessman Terry Snow, both properties have been substantially improved in the past 18 months.

Retreat is located 90km west of Condamine and 88km from Roma and covers 2166ha (5353 acres).



The freehold property comprises of deep black soil, coolibah flood plain country with areas of lighter sandy loam soils. Retreat features prolific stands of buffel grass throughout the grazing country.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Retreat and North Combarngo.

There is currently 820ha planted with oats. A further 600ha could be developed for cultivation.



There is a new bore located at the house which waters the entire property through a system of poly storage tanks and concrete troughs. There are also four dams.



Retreat also has a 425 megalitre water licence.



A set of Thompson Longhorn cattle yards were built in 2021 at a cost of $442,000. They feature an undercover working area, air operated crush and gates with a five-way draft, stock water troughs and double decker loading ramp.



Retreat is divided into 10 paddocks with lane way systems to the cattle yards.



Both Retreat and North Combarngo have outstanding water infrastructure.

Other improvements include a three-bedroom home, quarters with four rooms with ensuites and a kitchen/laundry complex, a five bay steel machinery shed, two 100-tonne Denny's silos, and a 50t Webster silo.



North Combarngo is located 76km west of Condamine and 76km from Roma.



The 2480ha (6128 acre) freehold property has a good balance of country with developed brigalow, belah scrub country on the eastern side running back to lighter sandy loam country on the western side growing excellent stands of buffel grass.



There is currently 346ha of cultivation planted to oats.



North Combarngo is divided into eight main paddocks with lane ways to the cattle yards.



Water is supplied from a bore, which supplies 16 poly tanks and 19 concrete troughs. There are also three dams



The Thompson Longhorn cattle yards were constructed in September 2021. The $390,000 facility features an air-operated crush, gates with a four-way draft and undercover working area, double decker loading ramp and stock water connected.



North Combarngo has been utilised as a backgrounding business with the ability to prepare cattle for feedlots off an oats program.



Contact Bruce Douglas, 0417 602 603, or Mark Scherwin, 0488 735 896, Ray White Rural, or Wally Cooper, 0427 781 054, Rural Property Livestock.

