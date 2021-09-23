AGBU announces new director

Dr Stephen Miller

Canadian Dr Stephen Miller has been appointed the new director of the Animal Genetics and Breeding Unit in Armidale, following the recent retirement of Dr Robert Banks.

Dr Miller joins the research and development agency after four years as Director of Genetic Research at Angus Genetics Incorporated, a division of US Angus and the largest breed organisation in America, and a recent period of almost one year as deputy director of AGBU.

Dr Miller grew up on an Ontario beef farm, gaining his bachelor degree and doctorate at the University of Guelph. His time at Guelph, which included six years as Director of the Centre for the Genetic Improvement of Livestock, was followed by three years at AgResearch New Zealand, with the animal genomics team including a commercial genomics facility where he was involved in the development pipeline of genomic products.

AGBU Board Chair Lucinda Corrigan said Dr Miller's appointment would add significant value to the strategic direction and global collaborations for AGBU, established 45 years ago as a partnership between the University of New England and the NSW Department of Primary Industries.

"AGBU is a world leader in R&D for genetic evaluation and improvement systems and is responsible for Australia's world-leading BREEDPLAN, LAMBPLAN and MERINOSELECT systems. Under Dr. Miller's leadership there is a sound strategic plan for the future," she said.

"Dr Miller has an excellent international reputation in the livestock industries as a genetic innovator. His technical and communication skills will ensure AGBU continues to be the leading group for genetic evaluation in Australia and internationally. The AGBU Board is looking forward to working with Dr Miller to ensure that our sheep and cattle industries take full advantage of the genomics revolution."