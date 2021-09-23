Diverse enterprise a short gallop to the Scone horse capital

A diverse livestock enterprise is being offered for sale just a short gallop from the horse capital of Australia at Scone.



Scone claims to be the second-largest horse breeding area in the world, after Kentucky in the United States.



Yarramoss is handy sized at 229.33 hectares (566.67 acres) in the Upper Hunter district.



Colliers Agribusiness has put Yarramoss on the market through an expression of interest campaign.



Agent Bob Coote said buyer interest had been "enormous" within just a few days of listing.

The property is on the Yarrandi Road just six kilometres from the Scone racecourse and airport and has been held in the one family for the past 25 years.

Yarramoss offers livestock production, water, location and subdivision opportunities with a starting price of more than $5 million.

It is located on the western side of Scone in the Moobi district.



It has an older style cottage, excellent machinery shed/workshop, three phase power and stock proof fencing.

The property has permanent stock and domestic water with a well, numerous dams and creek.



It also offers an irrigation opportunity with a 19 megalitre/unit aquifer licence.

The new owner has a ready-made opportunity to establish an equine or cattle breeding enterprise at Yarramoss.

Scone itself is is located on the New England Highway, 276km north of Sydney and a short short drive to regional centres of Tamworth and Newcastle.



Yarramoss is positioned within a traditional livestock production area and strategically located to major beef and lamb feedlots and meat processors.



The farm has been used for beef cattle production but also presents with an explosion of biodiversity flora, fauna and the registered subdivision.

The majority of its soils are considered creek flat type loams extending to heavy basalt type soils though out the property.

It has double frontage to Dart Brook and runs north to south extending from creek flats to gently rolling slopes of which 100 hectares would be considered arable, rising to hilly timbered country in the south western section.

Pasture includes generous stands of native grasses and herbage having been all but destocked for the last two years.



The creek frontage provides a spectacular recreation area plus permanent stock and domestic water via an electric powered pump to a concrete tank, troughs and the residence.



There are four main stock dams supplying water in the various paddocks plus a well that is unequipped.



The timber and fibro home is located on the northern end of property.



Divided into seven grazing paddocks, Yarramoss is soundly fenced with timber and steel post and partial electric offset wires.

Yarramoss is offered for sale via expression of interest closing on November 4.



For more information or to book an inspection contact the selling agents Bob Coote 0409 757765 or Mike Clifton 0400 095902.

The story Diverse enterprise a short gallop to the Scone horse capital first appeared on The Land.