A look into Riverina's history with homestead auction

One of the Riverina's landmark colonial homesteads is on the market.



Table Top Homestead (circa 1860-1884) is perched regally on the banks of the Hume Weir and has only changed hands four times in its 160 year history.



The Table Top and Yambola runs were established in 1836, three years before Albury was born.



The colossus of the Murray River Basin, Hume Dam itself was built between 1919 and 1936.

The iconic homestead itself is expected to sell for $2.2-$2.4 million and it comes with a prized 234 hectares (580 acres) being offered in three separate lots.

To trace the origins of the run, you have to go back to the Hume and Hovell expedition which passed through from Sydney to Port Philip in 1824.



On this ground breaking journey the explorers camped at the junction of the Table Top and Bowna creeks within the current property's boundaries.

Elizabeth Mitchell, a well-known pioneer of the area, travelled by dray from Bungonia NSW to Albury with her children in 1842.



The family had likely been advised by Hamilton Hume, her daughter's brother-in-law, of the rich and fertile land to be found there.

Elizabeth's brothers Paul and Charles had already selected enormous tracts of land including the Woodonga and Mungabareena runs.



The Mitchell dynasty at Table Top began in 1861 when Elizabeth transferred the property's title to her son James after he married Sarah Jane Huon.

It was around this time the first house was built, forming the cornerstone of the current homestead which still stands today.

The homestead soon grew to accommodate a large family of nine children, servants and staff.



Thousands of bricks were fired in a kiln on the property and purple freestone was excavated from a nearby quarry to be used in the foundations, steps and window sills.

In 1880 the eastern wing was added comprising of a large station kitchen replete with three stoves and a bread oven, servant's quarters and station office.



A western wing was added four years later.

Over the years James Mitchell expanded the run from 3000 to 80,000 acres (32,375ha).



The station was renowned for its Devon cattle, Merino sheep and thoroughbred horses - it even had its own its own racecourse where annual meetings were held.



James even advocated for locating the nation's capital at Table Top.

The run gradually reduced in size through private sales and was later cut up for Soldier Settlement blocks.



The current owners bought the homestead lot in 1973.

The historic homestead and adjoining land will be auctioned on site on Wednesday, November 10 through Elders Rural Property Albury and Wagga Wagga.



Offered is three desirable lifestyle allotments of the main station holding:



Table Top Homestead - 24ha (60 acres).

Table Top West - 109ha (270 acres) bidding expected in $10,000 per acre range.

Table Top East - 101ha (250 acres) bidding expected in $10,000 per acre range.

Woolshed - 61ha (150 acres) is being retained by vendor.

Table Top Station has prime agricultural land featuring attractive, gentle slopes running down to alluvial creek flats.



With extensive Hume Weir frontage, the property enjoys substantial picturesque views, whilst fattening cattle and prime lambs and producing high yielding crops.

Angus Macleod, Elders Riverina, said the offering was expected to bring strong interest from not only locals but also from metro area "as we have seen an increasing demand from the city for a tree change and with the addition of water views should see us quite busy".

For more information contact Henry Mackinnon 0408 408 299, Angus Macleod 0414 670 286 or David Gittoes 0409 362 722 at Elders Real Estate.



