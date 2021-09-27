Griffiths poultry no paltry thing

A shovel-ready, 6-million chicken poultry site near Griffith is open to investors, developers, farm managers and supply chain partners.

Two-stage plans for the 618-hectare site, at 375 McRaes Road in Goolgowi, show a 100-shed facility worth in excess of $100m.

Each shed would be 160m in length, with advanced tunnel ventilation and computerised controls to optimise temperature and humidity.



CBRE agent Phil Schell said the Muscat family, which is selling the property, had worked hard to secure the land and arrange all the necessary approvals.

Local Government Authority Carrathool Shire Council consent has been granted to subdivide the site into six allotments, five for farms and supporting infrastructure and the sixth as a residual lot.

Upon completion of the development, each of the five farms would consist of machinery, storage and composting sheds, a dam and water storage tanks, a pump house, accommodation and office space.

Proposed civil works include the construction of internal roads, water-management infrastructure, feed silos, earthworks and connection to gas and electricity services.



The site is 64 kilometres north-west of Griffith, putting it in what Mr Schell described as a prime poultry region.

"There's another 60-shed farm just down the road from what we're doing and it's recognized as an ideal poultry region because of services and logistics," he said.



Recognising that, Mr Schell said, both Baiada and ProTen had been in the region for the last decade.

The property features dual frontage to the Wah Wah Channel and is inclusive of 1,645 megalitre delivery entitlements.

CBRE's Phil Schell, Angus Bills and Boo Harvey are managing the sale campaign on behalf of Muscat Development Pty Ltd, with Expressions of Interest invited by October 28.