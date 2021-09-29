Buy From The Bush launches national pitch competition

The Buy From The Bush initiative is taking on a new challenge- finding the next big business idea to come out of rural Australia.

Buy From The Bush has teamed up with PayPal Australia to launch the national Buy From The Bush- Big Break competition, calling for outback residents to pitch their great business idea for the chance to share in a $60,000 prize pool to either kickstart their business or take it to the next level.

Since Buy From The Bush founder Grace Brennan kicked off her social media campaign in 2019, it has had a big impact for rural makers, creators, artists and retailers, with this competition aimed at helping even more bush entrepreneurs make their mark.



"We are calling on founders, entrepreneurs, or people who have been talking about their business idea for years but just need a little push, to stand up and pitch their idea to the universe," Ms Brennan said.



" And by universe, I mean social media.

"Buy From The Bush started as an Instagram account showcasing the beautiful things available to buy from rural communities facing drought.



"I wanted to support other big ideas from the bush and give other innovative rural businesses the chance for their 'big break'. It's only natural we'd use social media as a channel to make entering easy and accessible."



The first round of judging for the competition will evaluate pitches shared as 15 second Instagram reels, along with an accompanying uploaded 3-minute video pitch.



"It may be a mere seedling of an idea, a proof of concept or an existing bush business that needs a little boost to get to the next level," Ms Brennan said.



"We are looking for creative ideas that have strong market potential and will deliver positive outcomes to local rural communities."

Ms Brenan will be joined by a panel of notable judges including Birdsnest fashion business founder Jane Cay, Liandra Gaykamangu of Liandra Swim and PayPal Australia finance director Marco Steinhauer.

The first prize winner will receive a raft of prizes to help their business, including $30,000, a year's access to the Buy From The Bush marketplace, a PR package, mentoring and a Digital Marketing Accreditation grant.

The runner up will receive $15,000 and the Australian public will also have the chance to vote on the top 10 entries for a people's choice prize of $15,000.



Entries are now open until 11.59pm on Monday, October 11 through the Buy From The Bush website.

