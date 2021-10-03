When a passion for woolgrowing competes with love of the land

Skye Ward admits it's going to be "a wrench" to leave their property after more than a century of family ownership.



Her children are the sixth generation of the one family to have called the Spring Ponds station near Goulburn in the NSW Southern Tablelands their home.

"I love living here so much ... it's such a special place."

But the family's love of their land is equalled by their passion for woolgrowing which has seen them expand their holdings and forced a need to consolidate.



Agents expect bidding for the 521.49 hectare (1288 acre) Springs Ponds will start between $8.5-$9 million.

It can truly claim to being a showpiece wool property having featured in a number of Woolmark and Australian Wool Innovation promotional campaigns.

The Wards run a 3500 fine wool merino sheep flock on Spring Ponds.



History preserved, the old slab cabin at Spring Ponds is one of the earliest examples of slab buildings from the property's 1820s European settlement.

It also has that wealth of history in the industry, first settled in 1826 to make it among the first choice farm lands picked as the European colony expanded beyond Sydney.

The original slab hut built in 1826 still stands on site.



"It is such a huge wrench for me to have to leave but we have expanded our farming business," Skye said, as she explained why they reluctantly made the decision to farewell land owned by her family since 1911.



The old slab buildings at Spring Ponds are believed to be part of William Bradbury's original Banganga - (Aboriginal name for camping place).



Also known as Bungunna and later as Bunganya, it was finally to become today's Bungonia.



The property became known as Spring Ponds, because of the string of ponds which crosses the property.

Bradbury arrived in the colony in 1812 and was granted a permit to take stock to the New Country, south of the Nepean and in 1823 was granted a Ticket of Occupation for 4000 acres in an area bounded by Jerrara, Spring Ponds and Bungonia Creeks.



Bradbury did not settle on his land for any length of time but his ownership was eventually confirmed by Deed of Grant after a successful application to purchase his original acreage and some adjoining land.



The 1828 census of the colony records that Bradbury was then the owner of 7000 acres.

He later sold to Robert Futter along with all his holdings with the exception of 400 acres which he gave to his sister, Mary Shiels (this holding and house is in a neighbouring paddock to Spring Ponds).

Bradbury then returned to live at Campbelltown and lived at Bradbury Hall, which was demolished in 1956 to make way for a new estate, Bradbury Park.

Dr W.A.H. Burkitt (Skye's great-great grandfather) bought Spring Ponds in 1911 and six generations have lived there since.



Dr Burkitt also owned Reevesdale at Bungonia, Caoura Station at Tallong and Wollondriver (now Paling Yards at Taralga).



His son, Dr A.N. St. G. Burkitt (Skye's great grandfather), was Challis Professor of Anatomy at the University of Sydney and her grandfather, Neville Burkitt then made Spring Ponds home with his wife, Margaret - with the property spanning 5000 acres.

That medical connection continued down the family line - Professor Anthony Burkitt, who grew up on Spring Ponds, was key to the early design of the bionic eye.



Skye and Dave moved to Spring Ponds in 2009.



"Over the past decade we have made significant upgrades to fencing and water infrastructure and also considerable pasture improvements," Skye said.



Spring Ponds is nestled in a private valley with alluvial flats and direct access to two major roads.



It is carved into 23 paddocks with troughs fed by the on-site solar powered spring, dams and Spring Ponds Creek.

The property is ideal for wool production, prime lambs, beef cattle or fodder cropping, however the potential future uses of the property are unlimited.

The main homestead has loads of genuine character combining old world charm and new lifestyle conveniences. It features eight sizeable bedrooms, three bathrooms and ensuite.



For the day-to-day living, the home boasts two separate and spacious formal and informal living areas looking out onto well-established gardens.



There are also another two accommodation facilities on-site currently rented to long-term reliable tenants.

The farm buildings consist of a five-stand shearing shed, workshop, machinery shed and old barn which can shelter 1200 sheep.



Other improvements include silo, solar pump, tanks and extensive trough system.

For more information or to arrange inspections contact Elias Sleiman from @Realty on 0438 184127 or email Elias@atrealty.com.au

