Gogango's Cedar Creek tops $23 million

THE well located Central Queensland property Cedar Creek has sold for a stunning $23.36 million at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction.



Located 64km south west of Rockhampton, the 5106 hectare (12,611 acre) freehold property is a quality mix of country, consisting of brigalow and softwood scrub soils, alluvial scrub flats merging into forest rises.



The sale price is equal to about $4575/hectare ($1852/acre).



Marketing agent Bill Hamilton said five of the 18 parties that registered to bid at the auction were active, reflecting the level of demand from buyers.

Cedar Creek has 45 hectares of cultivation irrigated by a four-span Valley centre pivot and side roller irrigators.

Cedar Creek was offered by Joan Adam, the daughter of the late Nelson Olm, who put the 13 title aggregation together.

Pastures include buffel, Rhodes, green panic, soft native grasses and legumes, which are spread throughout the property.



There is a great balance of timbers including, brigalow, belah, blackbutt, bauhinia, box and ironbark with blue gums along the creek flats.



Cedar Creek is described as well watered with 15 dams, semi-permanent holes along creeks, and a stock bore in addition to the irrigation bore.



The property is divided into 30 main paddocks with holding squares and laneways servicing the yards.



Structural improvements include a four bedroom homestead, three substantial hay sheds, a large machinery shed, workshop, 240 tonnes of silo storage, and timber cattle yards.



Extensive plant was also being offered with the property.



The marketing of Cedar creek was handled by Damien Freney and Bill Hamilton, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.



