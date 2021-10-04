Mark Davie to lead beef's sustainability efforts

The Red Meat Advisory Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Davie as the new Beef Sustainability Steering Group chair.

Mark Davie will take over from current SSG chair Tess Herbert in November 2021.

RMAC independent chair John McKillop welcomed Mr Davie's appointment and thanked outgoing chair Ms Herbert.

"Since being appointed to the SSG, Mr Davie has demonstrated a clear commitment to drive the success of the framework for the betterment of industry," Mr McKillop said.

"The RMAC board is incredibly thankful for Ms Herbert's dedication and leadership over the past three years which has secured the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework as a world-leading example of cross-supply chain collaboration."

SSG Chair Tess Herbert said it has been a pleasure to chair the steering group for the past three years.

"The work that the steering group and its manager, Jacob Betros, have achieved through this time has been extraordinary - a materiality review, a deep dive into animal husbandry techniques, initiating a review of indicators and launching three annual update reports," Ms Herbert said.

"The Australian Beef Sustainability Framework is invaluable to industry, not only is it a customer focussed framework, but it is also an important tool for industry to use to verify our story.

"As a Queensland producer and food processor, Mark is already contributing to industry and will make an excellent chair of this important industry initiative."

Mr Davie said using the Australian Beef Sustainability Framework to tell industry's story has never been more critical.

"The ABSF tells our story with inclusivity and transparency, helping to address the concerns of customers and other stakeholders by communicating the important activities our beef supply chain undertakes," Mr Davie said.

"As an industry we must use the framework to demonstrate all of our ecosystem services including the role of soil in carbon sequestration, and the maintenance of tree grass balance in productive agriculture.

"As chair of the SSG I will ensure the beef sustainability framework is able to be used by industry to pushback against the baseless misinformation spread by anti-livestock and anti-beef activists."