Clever fake or just a toy - gel blasters popular with crooks

A type of toy firearm has just been made illegal to own in Victoria.



Bans on the gel blasters which are still relatively easy to buy online are in place all around Australia.



Like an air gun, they shoot small water-based pellets but it is their life-like appearance which have proven popular with criminals.

Police say they have been used to imitate real weapons in the carrying out of crimes.

They are also banned in South Australia but people can obtain a firearms licence to own one.



SA Police last year estimated there were about 62,000 of the blasters in circulation in the state.

In Western Australia they were banned in July and anyone found in possession faces three years in prison or a fine of up to $36,000.



It is legal to own one in Queensland but illegal to carry an unconcealed gel blaster in public.

In NSW, owning a gel blaster is needs a licence or permit and a jail term of five years can apply to those possessing or using one.



Tasmanian police said people can own a gel blaster "that wouldn't reasonably be mistaken for being a real firearm".

Gel blasters can be handed over to police and even many gun shops all over Australia as part of the ongoing national gun amnesty.

From last week the gel blasters were classified as imitation firearms under Victorian law.



Victoria Police Superintendent Dan Trimble said many gel blasters replicated military-style weapons and were "very difficult to tell from the real thing".



He said the replicas were being used to commit serious crimes including home invasions, armed robberies, sieges, assaults and drive-by shootings.



The Federal Government has partnered with Crime Stoppers Australia to launch a permanent national firearms amnesty.

People who have an unregistered firearm or firearm-related item will be able to surrender it to a police station anonymously and without penalty, for registration, sale or destruction.

Licensed firearms dealers can also receive surrendered firearms in most states and territories. An unwanted firearm may also be handed in.

Last week in Victoria, Mornington Divisional Response Unit officers allegedly seized drugs and cash after executing a warrant in Dromana.

A search of the home allegedly located two gel blasters, .22 calibre ammunition, various quantities of drugs believed to include cannabis, magic mushrooms, LSD, MDMA and others.

Investigators also located over $20,000 in cash.

"Gel blasters are now classified as imitation firearms," police reminded Victorians.



"There is no lawful reason for anyone in Victoria to possess one.



"Penalties for possessing, using or carrying an imitation firearm include up to two years imprisonment for a non-prohibited person and up to 10 years imprisonment for a prohibited person."

