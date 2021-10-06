Applications open for 2022 evokeAG start-up program

Agrifood start-up and scale-up businesses will have the opportunity to showcase their products as part of the next evokeAG cohort.

The evokeAG start-up program is designed to identify global start-ups with technology solutions that are helping solve Australian agricultural supply chain challenges, and connect scaleable global start-ups with the Australian and New Zealand ecosystem, including investors and customers.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 program and close on Monday, October 25.

There will be four opportunities in 2022, catering to founders at various stages of their start-up journey - the Investor Pitch Dinner, Innovation Station, Global Solutions Demo Day and later in the year, the Startup Network.

The 2022 evokeAG event will take place on February 23 in Perth and March 15 in Sydney, providing an ideal platform for founders to showcase and engage with the agrifood tech community.

The Global Solution Demo Day is a new component of the program and is aimed at ensuring Australia is an early adopter of technology.

AgriFutures Australia managing director and evokeAG steering committee member John Harvey said the demo day would support this vision by showcasing some of the tech that is being developed in Australia and other parts of the world.

"Providing high quality start-ups is vital to building the agrifood tech ecosystem in Australia and making it sustainable," Mr Harvey said.

"It is critical that our farmers have access to the best technology from around the world, otherwise we will lose our competitive advantage and get left behind."

RapidAIM co-founder and CEO Nancy Schellhorn was an evokeAG Investor Pitch finalist in 2020.

Ms Schellhorn encouraged start-ups who were thinking about applying for the program to 'do it now'.

"You will make great connections with people who are trying to achieve the same thing as you. Being a part of the excitement and enthusiasm is invaluable," she said.

For more information visit evokeag.com/startups

