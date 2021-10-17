From fashion to fruit: Couple turns to hort for working lifestyle

FIONA Dennes wears steelcap boots to work these days.

She used to wear heels.

The switch in footwear came about from a COVID-forced job loss that became an opportunity to embrace horticulture as a new career.

Along with her husband Craig, Mrs Dennes have embraced the chance to work in agriculture and living in new areas since the pandemic forced changes to their employment.

Last year the couple, originally from Taree, found themselves without employment after long careers in the telecommunications and retail industries.

"Our lives were flowing along as usual with everyday 9-5 jobs," Mrs Dennes said.

"Craig worked at Telstra for more than 36 years as a technical expert, and I was with fashion retail outlet Sussan as second in-charge and occasional store manager for 14 years.

HOME: Fiona and Craig Dennes near their caravan which has become their mobile home while working in the horticulture industry.

"From March 2020, things changed rapidly for us. Craig was retrenched from his position at Telstra.



"At the end of July, and as a direct result of a COVID, I was offered less hours or retrenchment from my position at Sussan.



"So, on the first of September 2020, I accepted retrenchment. It was then we both came to the realisation neither of us had a job."

After seeing a news story about the shortage of fruit pickers, they decided to pursue the opportunity to get out and travel and be paid.

"Having never participated in this type of work and to test the waters, we enquired with local avocado farmers around our area but with no luck," Mrs Dennes said.



"We then applied online with Costa Berries as there was need for pickers in the Coffs Harbour area, at Corindi.

"Within a couple of weeks, we'd bought our very first caravan and by October long weekend 2020 we left our home in Taree.



RELATED READING

"We left our younger son in charge of the house and we hit the road and headed for the Costa farm at Corindi."

After working for two months in Corindi, including as pickers, driving trucks and as assistant supervisors, the couple moved to another Costa Berry farm at Tumbarumba, arriving in mid December 2020.

Mr Dennes' previous work involved travelling across the country, training and supporting Telstra's internal construction workforce across all regions.

Mrs Dennes said said in her previous role, she managed inventories, staff and customers.

"Here at Costa, I manage a small crew, inventories and diverse picking crews from various nationalities," she said.



TRAVEL: The couple have been able to travel to parts of Australia, including Mount Kosciuszko, due to their new working lifestyle.

"The roles have similarities, although my dress for work uniform differs significantly. I now have a pair of steel cap boots and dress for farm work, not retail fashion.

"At Tumbarumba, I supervised my own crew, while Craig again drove the trucks.



"We both gained a lot of invaluable experience at Tumbarumba, formed new friendships with amazing people and visited beautiful locations across the Snowy Mountains region."

After finishing the Tumbarumba season, the couple headed home to Taree for an eight-week break before heading to far north Queensland for the berry harvest on the Atherton Tablelands.

"The opportunity to work and live in FNQ is one we will never regret embracing," she said.



"There are so many things to see and places to visit including the Daintree, Port Douglas, Trinity Beach and numerous visits to Cairns."

"We have met so many wonderful people on our journey. Friends, new and old are so envious of our lifestyle.



"The flexible work arrangements provide many opportunities to explore regions close to the harvest locations we have been too."

The couple have now come full circle and returned to Corindi for the 2021-22 blueberry season.



Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story From fashion to fruit: Couple turns to hort for working lifestyle first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.