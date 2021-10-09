Three properties near Naracoorte listed for sale

Three properties near Naracoorte in South Australia have just been listed for sale.



The advantage of irrigation is a feature of Winavon which has been listed for sale north of Naracoorte.



Meanwhile, two prized district holdings at Furner, which is 90km from Naracoorte, have also just hit the market.

Winavon's 609 hectares (1504 acres) is 15 kilometres north of Padthaway on the Riddoch Highway being offered by SAL Real Estate.

It has a large water licence for more than 1500 megalitres of combined taking licence and delivery supplement to be utilised per annum.

The water licence allows extraction from the shallow and high quality aquifer to the approximately 118 hectares of laser levelled land along with approximately 58 hectares of manually levelled land.

The irrigation system is flood being assisted with Padman Stop sluice gates and actuators.



A key feature of Winavon is the blend of medium loam soils over limestone which are well suited to irrigation, annual cropping and livestock production.

Approximately 175 hectares of the property can be irrigated.



Stock water is supplied from the shallow underground aquifer by way of electric pumps and windmills which supply tanks and troughing in each paddock.

It has a reliable annual rainfall of 500-550mm.



The property is fenced into 29 main paddocks.

Winavon is currently utilised for wool, beef, seed production and annual cropping including cereals, legumes and oil seeds.

The property also has a recently modernised four-bedroom solid homestead.

Working improvements include woolshed and associated sheep yards, cattle yards, machinery shed along with ancillary shedding.

Winavon is a well balanced highly productive and versatile property in the heart of some of the most tightly held district in the South East of South Australia.

A public auction will be held on November 26 at Naracoorte Town Hall.

For more information contact Cameron Grundy on 0408 843096.

Two farms at Furner are said to offer proven grazing and cropping histories and are being offered by Nutrien Harcourts.

Stillwater comprises 211.6ha (522.8ac) and Belford is 200ha (495ac)

Stillwater features black soil plains in a high rainfall region.



It has a four-bedroom modern home in established setting with outstanding outbuildings, sheep and cattle yards.



Stillwater has four bores and a 160 megalitre water licence.



Belford is a high production cropping and grazing property with an older style three-bedroom home.



The farm has a three-stand shearing shed and yards with three bores.

Stillwater and Belford are to be offered as two contingent lots.



The properties are for sale by registration of interest closing November 2.

For more information contact Jim Noonan on 0428 838423 or Simon McIntyre on 0407 843202 at Nutrien Harcourts.

