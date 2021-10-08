Funeral tomorrow for Qld stock and station stalwart

The late Earl Pratt.

It is with much sadness that the Australian Livestock and Property Agents advise the passing of industry giant Earl Pratt, aged 84.



Mr Pratt was a massive supporter and foundation ALPA Board member, Life Member (2004) and long time Queensland Stock and Station Agents Association senior statesman.



Fellow ALPA Life Member Noel Grant paid tribute to Mr Pratt from a Queensland perspective.



"Earl made a tremendous contribution to the Queensland Livestock Agents Association over many years, fighting the battles for the industry and taking up the cause for smaller agencies and never seeking any accolades for it," Mr Grant said.

Mr Pratt had a life-long association with the livestock industry and was a massive contributor to the local community through the Murgon Show Society, St Joseph's Catholic Parish, the Murgon Dairy Museum and countless other personal and rolled up sleeves contributions to the local district.

He served as a Councillor on Murgon Shire Council for 16 years and was Deputy Mayor for two terms.



But above all Mr Pratt was a terrific family man who loved spending time with his family.

He was born in 1936 in the small town of Goomeri, and completed his schooling locally before becoming a drover working on the livestock trains from the railway siding to Cannon Hill.



His grandfather Basil who had served in New Guinea during the Second World War returned home and established a stock and station agency selling out of his own saleyards in Murgon in 1946.



Mr Pratt joined his father in 1954 but soon after took time out to complete National Service in 1955-1956, returning back home to work alongside his father.



In 1962 father and son named the business B.D. Pratt and Co, and later the business was sold to Australian Estates Co Ltd in 1979,



Mr Pratt then became a commission buyer for the next seven years.



In 1986, with his wife Rita and son Paul they formed Pratt Agencies with Paul's wife Stacey joining the business in 1988.



This year marks 75 years of Pratt family involvement in the livestock agency business in the Burnett.

Mr Pratt is survived by his son Paul and wife Stacey, their children Mitchell, daughter Candice, and daughter Helen and her children, Ashleigh, Tyler and Georgia. His wife Rita pre-deceased him in 2017.

A Requiem Mass and funeral service will be held tomorrow at St Joseph's Catholic Parish Church, 24 Angel Avenue Murgon at 11am.

The story Funeral tomorrow for Qld stock and station stalwart first appeared on Queensland Country Life.