New ASEAN role for Hermanson at FMC

Wisconsin-raised Kristina Hermanson is now FMC managing director for the ASEAN region as well as Australia / New Zealand.

FARM chemicals business FMC has announced its Australia New Zealand managing director Kristina Hermanson has been promoted and will now act as FMC ASEAN managing director as well as her existing duties.

Ms Hermanson will now oversee Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia, which together constitute FMC's footprint in ASEAN.

She will continue to be based in Sydney and lead the company's Australia and New Zealand portfolio.

FMC is based in Philadelphia in the US.

In Australia some of its better known products include the herbicide Hammer, the insecticide Trojan and its high profile new herbicide Overwatch.

Ms Hermanson won big praise from FMC Asia Pacific interim president and president of FMC USA Pramod Thota.

"Kristina has advanced the Australia and New Zealand businesses significantly over the last three years, leading the team with an authentic and inclusive style," Mr Thota said.

Prior to her role with FMC Ms Hermanson was raised on a dairy farm in the midwestern U.S. state of Wisconsin and has worked throughout her career in the agriculture and food industries. Hermanson is a board director with CropLife Australia, Agsafe Australia and the non-profit, Business for Development.

She said she looked forward to the challenge of developing FMC in both Australia and south-east Asia.

"I have had the opportunity to lead transformational change and build commercial success in multiple functions, geographies and industries," Ms Hermanson said.

"I am looking forward to working with our ASEAN team to support customers with new technologies and innovative solutions, including a new mode of action rice herbicide."