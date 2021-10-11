Premier grazing property offers scale

A premier grazing property in central NSW offers size to potential buyers.



Agents from Nutrien Harcourts say Yattendon is "arguably one of the best breeding and fattening properties in the renowned Coolah Valley".



At 1591 hectares (3932 acres), Yattendon is suitable for all classes of livestock.



The property offers soft, easy to manage terrain, excellent water and an impressive mix of improved and native pastures.



It is said to be a balance of rich fertile river flats gently rising to softly undulating arable areas, with the balance of the property rising to rolling basalt hills and rich plateau areas.

The soil type is predominantly heavy rich basalt (red and black) very much typical of the renowned Liverpool ranges.

Yattendon is watered via two fully equipped bores feeding a very extensive trough reticulation system along with frontage to the Coolaburragundy River and numerous other wet creeks, springs, and dams.

Owner estimates a conservative carrying capacity of approx. 600 breeding cows and progeny or 12,000 DSE.

Accommodation on offer includes sandstock double brick house built in 1986 with four large bedrooms, set in fully landscaped established gardens with tennis court and pool.



It also has a renovated separate four-bedroom weatherboard duplex which was the original homestead.

Property improvements include a four-bay workshop and machinery shed, plus other machinery/hay/chemical shedding.

It has a large stable complex, three grain storage silos, four sets of steel yards and a four-stand woolshed in good working order.

Yattendon is for sale by tender closing November 18.



For more information or to arrange a property inspection contact Contact Gavin Beard on 0438 452810 at Nutrien Harcourts Scone.

