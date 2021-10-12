Investment fund expands its portfolio in Queensland

Sydney-based coal and pastoral investor Tony Haggarty has offloaded another of his pastoral assets this time the Mt Harden aggregation near Blackall in Queensland.



Australian agricultural fund manager AAM Investment Group is believed to have paid almost $25 million.

The 34,000ha aggregation, located 72km southwest of Blackall, was sold for the first time in more than 100 years by the Greenhalgh family in 2018 for $13.4 million to Mr Haggarty.



Depending on the seasons, the properties are estimated to carry between 3000 to 4000 adult equivalents.

AAM already has substantial investments in the Blackall through the Australian Livestock Company at Terrick Terrick Station, Thornleigh, Moorlands and Wooroolah.

Through management of its various AAM has more than $500 million invested in beef cattle, lamb and wool, sheep, cropping, poultry, and sustainably-sourced timber supply chains across 31 sites in five states and territories.



AAM also operates the Regional Livestock Exchange network of livestock marketing facilities.



At the same as the Harden purchase, AAM has also acquired two softwood timber businesses N.F. McDonnell and Sons at Mount Gambier and Perma-Log Timber at Narangba in south-east Queensland.

