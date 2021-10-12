Carbon, cannabis, drones and drought a focus for new Nuffield scholars

Australian agriculture's best and brightest have been awarded prestigious Nuffield Scholarships to study topics as diverse as carbon sequestration and accounting, to drones and Australian native foods.

Announced at the annual Nuffield Conference, being held virtually this week, the 12 scholarship recipients will each travel in Australia and overseas to research innovative concepts, techniques and systems that will make a positive impact on their businesses and the broader agricultural industry.

Each 2022 Nuffield Scholar receives a $30,000 bursary to spend on travel in the next few years.

Nuffield Australia CEO and 2013 Scholar Jodie Redcliffe said the Nuffield Scholarship program would give the producers and agribusiness professionals global perspectives that would help them learn, remain competitive and grow.

"We love the passion and ideas our new 2022 Scholars showed in their applications," Ms Redcliffe said.

"Among the cohort, there's a strong focus on finding and sharing innovations that can make Australian agriculture and its associated value chains more resilient to changes in the environment, regulations, markets and consumer expectations.

"For example, two of the scholars will research opportunities for farmers and graziers to store and capture carbon, and be fairly recognised for their contribution to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions."

She said COVID-19 had hammered home that adaptability and leadership was crucial for all business.

"We are looking forward to working with this group who are driven to help their business and industry thrive now and into the future, as we navigate a world recovering from the pandemic."

Ms Redcliffe said Nuffield Australia was looking forward to borders reopening to allow the scholars to conduct valuable research that they will share with industry.

"The first Nuffield Farming Scholarship was awarded in Australia 70 years ago, and we are proud to continue delivering scholarship programs that drive industry leadership, particularly through periods of change," she said.

2022 Nuffield Scholars

NSW

Munro Hardy from Sydney. Supported AACo, S. Kidman & Co, CPC and Elders, Munro will explore leveraging data to strengthen northern supply chains through simpler traceability and compliance.

from Sydney. Supported AACo, S. Kidman & Co, CPC and Elders, Munro will explore leveraging data to strengthen northern supply chains through simpler traceability and compliance. Adam Williamson from Scone. Supported by AgriFutures Australia, Adam will explore ways to combat pasture compaction for thoroughbreds, for horse health and profitability.

Victoria

Jessica Conlan from Elmore. Supported by the William Buckland Foundation, Jessica will research better ways to finish lambs on grass.

Tasmania

Max Edgley from Kingston. Supported by JM Roberts Charitable Trust and the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture, Max will study the opportunities for medicinal cannabis producers in Australia to build a sustainable future for the industry.

from Kingston. Supported by JM Roberts Charitable Trust and the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture, Max will study the opportunities for medicinal cannabis producers in Australia to build a sustainable future for the industry. Colette Glazik from Ross. Supported by Australian Wool Innovation, Colette will research fairer ways to audit the greenhouse gas emissions from wool production in Australia.

South Australia

Marlon Motlop from Woodville West. Supported by Woolworths, Marlon will study the history and cultural significance of native foods to Indigenous peoples in Australia and overseas.



Queensland

Jasmine Boxsell from Biarra. Supported by Meat & Livestock Australia, Jasmine will assess carbon reduction and sequestration in Australian's northern pastoral industry.

from Biarra. Supported by Meat & Livestock Australia, Jasmine will assess carbon reduction and sequestration in Australian's northern pastoral industry. Jesse Moody from Cunnamulla. Supported by Rabobank, Jesse will investigate how to develop more resilient, drought-tolerant soils and pastures.

from Cunnamulla. Supported by Rabobank, Jesse will investigate how to develop more resilient, drought-tolerant soils and pastures. Luke Chaplain from Cloncurry. Supported by PSP Investments, Luke will explore commercial models for drone mustering and other ag-tech opportunities.

from Cloncurry. Supported by PSP Investments, Luke will explore commercial models for drone mustering and other ag-tech opportunities. Jade King from Peachester. Supported by AgriFutures Australia, Jade will research agronomic practices to produce consistently high quality finger limes, to help expand the fruit's market.

from Peachester. Supported by AgriFutures Australia, Jade will research agronomic practices to produce consistently high quality finger limes, to help expand the fruit's market. Jo Kelly from Bribie Island. Supported by AgriFutures Australia, Jo aims to accelerate the development of the emerging seaweed industry in Australia.

from Bribie Island. Supported by AgriFutures Australia, Jo aims to accelerate the development of the emerging seaweed industry in Australia. Omid Ansari from Virginia. Supported by the Sylvia and Charles Viertel Charitable Foundation, Omid will investigate how improved agronomy practices and purpose-built machinery and technologies can help Australian hemp growers.

