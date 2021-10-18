King's historic homestead and farm

+3







An avenue lined with dozens of brush box trees forms an impressive entrance to the grand original Hanging Rock Station homestead, which overlooks a 358-hectare mixed farming operation.

The earliest section of the double-brick homestead was built in 1875 by John King, whose King's Kelpie gave birth to the earliest successful line of the iconic Australian working dog breed.

While it's had extensive renovations, the homestead is thought to be the oldest in the area and has kept its period features.

The renovations include a new iron roof and kitchen but vendor Peter Angel said historic elements had been carefully preserved.

"We even kept the original shingles under the new iron," he said.

The homestead has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, 12-foot-high pressed-metal ceilings, cellar and five original fire places.

"Visitors are taken by the age of the house and my wife's a keen gardener, so we've got a fairly big garden around a very striking Cook Island Pine, which is very tall," Mr Angel said.

"We think they probably planted it about the same time as the house was built.

"We're not certain about that but they often planted a tall tree for a landmark in those days and it can be seen from quite a distance away."

Set on a rise with landscaped gardens featuring a large ha-ha stone wall, orchard and tennis court, Hanging Rock enjoys views to the spectacular outcrops that define the district.

It's just a half-hour drive from Wagga Wagga or less than 10 minutes to The Rock township.

Farmed by Mr Angel's family since 1960, the property has both sheep and cattle infrastructure.

"I carry 500-600 first-cross ewes and 60-70 breeding cows for a vealer operation and I generally sow about 110ha of cereal crops a year," Mr Angle said.



"Getting ready for retirement means less work, I used to run a lot more stock."

Ray White Rural Wagga Wagga agent Geoff Palmer said the property "boasts some of the most productive country in the district".

"Hanging Rock is conservatively run in terms of its stocking rate, the scope to increase production is immense, " Mr Palmer said.



"Upon inspection, everyone has been in awe with its meticulously maintained pasture base."

Large areas of creek flats are pastured with phalaris, clovers, and cocksfoot, supported by a strong fertiliser and lime history.

It's well set up with farming infrastructure, including a new double garage, machinery sheds, hay sheds, woolshed, silos, and steel sheep and cattle yards with plenty of stock and domestic water.

Expressions of interest close November 12. Contact Ray White Rural Wagga Wagga agent Geoff Palmer on 0437 892 522.

