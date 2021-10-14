More spring rain and where it fell overnight

There was widespread rain across eastern Australia overnight and from yesterday.



And there is more to come, especially for the south-east, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.



It is getting nervously close to harvest for many farmers as the wet spring continues.



The wet spring was predicted in the long range forecasts by the bureau.

Some of the bigger totals across eastern Australia to 9am today (Thursday) as the rain continues in many areas.



The bureau this week raised its La Nina tracker status to a La Nina alert, meaning there is around a 70 per cent chance of the event, correlated with above average rainfall in much of Australia, forming.

Queensland



Century Mine 15.4mm

Lake Julius 9.6mm

Dalby 39.8mm

Oakey 17.2mm

Toowoomba 23.8mm



Amberley 28.6mm

Gold Coast 25mm

Brisbane 30mm

Redland 30.6mm

Victoria

Charlton 15.8mm

Stawell 14mm

Mortlake 22.6

Grampians 20mm

Warrnambool 18mm

Westmere 23mm

Ballarat 18mm

Bendigo 19mm

Redesdale 20mm

Tatura 19mm

Eildon 15mm

Puckapunyal 18mm

Omeo 16.6mm

South Australia

Cape Borda 8.8mm

Stenhouse Bay 22mm

Naracoorte 10mm

Coonawarra 8mm

Cleve 11mm

Port Lincoln 19.4mm

Minnipa 15mm

Ceduna 5.2mm

NSW

Coolangatta 21.4mm

Coffs Harbour 30mm



Murrurundi 24mm



Bellambi 13mm

Kiama 11.2mm

Bega 18.4mm

Green Cape 45mm

Tuggeranong 14.2mm

Cabramurra 20mm

Gunnendah 15.2mm

West Wyalong 11mm

Young 23mm

