Farm operates as both a dairy and a piggery

Near Mt Gambier is a diversified farm currently operating as both a dairy farm and a piggery.



Lorebeck enjoys diverse income streams with an opportunity to diversity even further into beef production and vegetables.



Lorebeck's 178 hectares (439 acres) spread across six contiguous titles.



There are also three houses on the property.



Only 12 kilometres south east of the Mount, in the district of Yahl, prospective purchasers buy the farm either as a going concern with all livestock and plant, or alternatively the land and water only.



The property would be an ideal beef backgrounding or finishing block with its access to over 446 megalitres for taking irrigation, plus additional entitlements for industrial and intensive animal keeping uses.



Lorebeck has four bores and over 500 megalitres of combined water entitlements for irrigation, industrial and intensive animal keeping uses.



It has two fully equipped centre pivots of 32 hectares and 38 hectares watering clover and ryegrass pastures.



The dryland country comprises mainly lucerne oversown with cereals.



Two of the homes are recently renovated.



It has a 14 per-side, double-up herringbone dairy with automatic cup removers.



The farm is currently milking 250 cows and carrying an additional 60-head of mainly heifers.



A farrow-to-finish piggery holds 200 sows plus progeny, with a capacity for 300 sows.



There is an onsite feed mill and 1800 tonnes of silo grain storage.



Lorebeck is for sale by expressions of Interest closing Wednesday, November 3.



For further informationcall Jesse Manuel at Colliers International on 0421 550 242.



