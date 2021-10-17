Enjoy the views of the Riverland

A sun-filled home at Berri makes best use of the views of the Riverland.



There are lots of luxury features with this place but the floor to ceiling windows and elevated block make the best use of the outlook on all sides.



At 31 Mills Road in Berri is a lifestyle home which enjoys its proximity to the River Murray and the native bush.



Enter the property through remote-controlled security gates and drive up the circular driveway to be greeted with the curved architecture of the carport/entry way to the property.

It has generous sized rooms with a master bedroom with sweeping Riverland views, ensuite bathroom and walk in robe, as well as direct access to the private spa (which is also accessible from outside).

There are two more bedrooms, plus a study (or fourth bedroom) with a feature stone wall and copious shelving and storage.



+2





MORE GALLERIES

It has a three-car lock-up garage (plus double carport), and enormous areas of under croft storage, cellar area, dedicated cool room, and potential for extra accommodation if required.

As you would hope for with these views, the living areas are large with an entertainers' kitchen (with quality appliances).



These living areas open to a large outdoor entertaining/living deck, as well as lounge with Jetmaster fireplace and another stone feature wall, and a spacious gallery.



Other features include three rainwater tanks, three irrigation water tanks.



It has a monitored alarm system with internal and external (electric) blinds across living area windows as well as a solar hot water service and 30 solar electric panels.



For more information and to arrange an inspection contact Bernard Booth at Booth Real Estate on 0418 821 919.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

