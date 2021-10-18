Amazing $8000 an acre for Wimmera farm land

There's been another incredible auction result for cropping country in the Wimmera.



A stunning price of $8000 per acre ($19,777 hectare) was paid for farm land near Marnoo in an online action on Friday afternoon.

At that price, the poorly named Misery block of 188.5ha (466ac), made $3.73 million for the local farmer.

People were just catching their breath after $7700 per acre ($18,943 per hectare) was paid for a second block at an earlier sale.



All up, the buyer paid an incredible $4.28 million for the 556ac (226 ha) block.



What is believed to have been the same seller scored just over $8 million for 1022ac (414.5ha).

Both were for land only, no homes and little shedding.

The much anticipated public auction of two properties at the Wallaloo Golf Club in Victoria's Wimmera had to move online because of pandemic crowd restrictions.



Up for sale was Tellefson's 226 hectares (556 acres) and Misery 188.5ha (466ac), about 10km from each other in the Marnoo district.

Tellefson's was pitched as an opportunity to break into a tightly held cropping area in the Wallaloo/Marnoo district and made big money.



The well regarded property has been in the same family for more than half a century.



"The property is well suited to a variety of agricultural pursuits including cropping, wool and fat lamb production and is serviced by surface dams and has frontage to all weather roads," Elders Real Estate agent Jim Barham said.



Nearby Misery included 188.5ha (466ac).

"It is a rare opportunity to purchase an excellent piece of land in the heart of a securely held area," he said.



Misery offered an even rarer opportunity to break into the adjacent Callawadda district.



Located on the Marnoo-Stawell Road, Misery has a good production record and offers versatility and is said to be well suited to a variety of agricultural pursuits.



It also boasts a two-stand shearing shed and yards.



The clean lines often in demand for cropping country were broken by an extensive shelter belt of well established trees.

The result eclipsed the Marnoo result from earlier in the year when a 623ac (252ha) Marnoo/Wallaloo block made $6298ac ($15,569ha).

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

