Feedlot industry launches new careers and training platform

The Australian Lot Feeders' Association has launched a careers and training website that will assist the feedlot sector to attract, retain and grow the capacity of the feedlot workforce.

Launched today at ALFA's SmartBeef virtual conference, Feedlot TECH is an online platform that showcases the many career, employment, and professional development opportunities available within the feedlot sector, across all career stages.



It also provides access to ALFA/MLA developed feedlot-specific core training and links to external training provider courses relevant to feedlot employees.



An initiative of ALFA, in collaboration with Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA), Feedlot TECH is a key output of the industry's Feedlot Career Development and Training Strategy that identified the need to provide the industry with a clear career development pathway.

ALFA President, Bryce Camm, said that the strategy recognised that attracting and building capable high performing teams was the key ingredient to operational excellence, business continuity and growth.

"Feedlot TECH is designed to attract talent to our industry by showcasing the great career opportunities to a wider audience while also providing a one-stop-shop for upskilling new and existing staff in core feedlot skills in a highly engaging manner," he said.

There is such a diverse and exciting range of feedlot industry careers available and at a time when many operators are experiencing labour shortages, it's a great time to promote what is on offer to those outside our industry.

"The website also provides access to feedlot-specific core training developed by-industry-for-industry and links to external training provider courses; all designed to help feedlot employees obtain the necessary skills to perform at their best.

"E-learning is an exciting new space for ALFA and one that operators and staff are becoming a lot more receptive to due to its efficiency, flexibility, and technical appeal."

Mr Camm said ALFA had a very positive response to online training and webinars held during the pandemic and now saw the training as an important tool for the future.

"Feedlot operators are very proactive in supporting training and development and we see this continuing with Feedlot Tech being a key platform in assisting operators attract, build and retain capable high performing teams," he said.

Visit the new platform at feedlottech.com.au.



