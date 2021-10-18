Fully vaccinated to be allowed to return to Queensland before Christmas

Queensland's premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says people will be able to cross the border from interstate hotspots in time for Christmas - but only if vaccination rates hit targets.

Queensland's premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has released Queensland's COVID Vaccination Plan today, which includes greater freedoms for those who are fully vaccinated, including being able to cross the border from interstate hotspots in time for Christmas - but only if vaccination rates hit targets.

The premier said the relaxing of borders and restrictions will occur in stages when Queensland reaches 70 and 80 per cent vaccination rates.

"The more of us who are vaccinated, the sooner we are safely reunited with friends and family interstate and overseas," Ms Palaszczuk said.



Key milestones

At 70 per cent of Queensland's eligible population fully vaccinated: Expected on November 19.

Anyone who has been in a declared domestic hotspot in the previous 14 days can travel into Queensland provided: They are fully vaccinated Arrive by air Have a negative COVID test in the previous 72 hours Undertake home quarantine for 14 days

Direct international arrivals into Queensland will have to complete 14 days quarantine in Government-nominated facility.

International arrivals who arrive via another state or territory will have to quarantine in a Government-nominated facility until 14 days have passed since they arrived into Australia.

At 80 per cent of Queensland's eligible population fully vaccinated: Expected on December 17

Travellers from an interstate hotspot can arrive by road or air

They must be fully vaccinated

They must have a negative COVID test in the previous 72 hours

No quarantine required

Direct international arrivals can undertake 14 days (subject to review by AHPPC) home quarantine and subject to conditions set by Queensland Health provided they are:

Fully vaccinated

Have a negative COVID test in previous 72 hours

Those who don't meet these criteria will need to enter within Queensland's international arrivals cap and quarantine in a Government-nominated facility.

Those arriving via other states and territories won't need to quarantine if they are:

Fully vaccinated

Have undertaken at least 14 days (subject to AHPPC review) of quarantine under the direction of another state or territory at home or in a government-nominated facility.

Those who don't meet the criteria to arrive via another state or territory will need to apply for a border pass and undertake up to 14 days (subject to review by AHPPC) quarantine in a government-nominated facility.

It is important for businesses to know, at 80 per cent vaccination coverage, there will not be government financial assistance available in the event of increased restrictions or lockdowns.

At 90 per cent of Queenslanders fully vaccinated:

No entry restrictions or quarantine for vaccinated arrivals from interstate or overseas

Unvaccinated travellers will need to apply for a border pass, or enter within the international arrivals cap, and undertake up to 14 days (subject to review by AHPPC) quarantine

As of today:

72.26 per cent of Queenslanders have had one dose

56.58 per cent are fully vaccinated

The story Fully vaccinated to be allowed to return to Queensland before Christmas first appeared on Queensland Country Life.