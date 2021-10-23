Drought resilience mentor/mentee program open for applications

The Australian Rural Leadership Foundation (ARLF) is offering a second opportunity for farmers, people in agriculture and with industry experience to join the program and connect others, share advice and tackle common challenges together.

More than 270 people have signed up to become a mentor or mentee as part of the Drought Resilience Leaders Mentoring Program.

"Mentoring has always been part of farming. For generations, farmers have learned from their peers, neighbours and friends," NFF President Fiona Simson said.



"This program builds on that and gives farmers the opportunity to learn from others with lived experience and those who really understand farm businesses and the challenges of drought.

"The program is building a network of people from every corner of rural, regional and remote Australia to connect and grow personally and professionally."

Round 2 applications are now open and the ARLF is encouraging anyone who is interested toapply.

ARLF Chief Executive Matt Linnegar.

ARLF Chief Executive Matt Linnegar said the program pairs farmers, as well as people working in agriculture and the rural sector, with experienced mentors.



"We have had a fantastic response to the Drought Resilience Leaders Mentoring Program and are excited that people from many places and backgrounds have put their hand up to be mentors and mentees," Mr Linegar said.



"It's an opportunity for famers and people in agriculture to work together to support the next generation of regional and rural leaders.



"It's as little as one conversation a month for six months, so take advantage of these new places becoming available."

The program is fully funded as part of the Future Drought Fund.

MORE READING:

Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.