Millions more paid for Wimmera cropping land

Another week and another big sale result in the Wimmera with $6200 an acre paid at auction for cropping country today.



There was a lot of attention on this large paddock north-east of Stawell in the Wimmera after the stunning $8000ac paid for Wimmera country last week.



A similar sale of cropping country less than half an hour to the north made the much talked about $8000 an acre at an online auction for Elders Real Estate a week ago.



Billed as a reliable and productive property, today's 213 hectare (527 acre) piece of farmland has been in the same family's hands for 85 years.



The online sale started slowly at $3800 per acre and reached its reserve around $4300 before spirited bidding at the close saw the $6200 per acre ($15,340ha) reached.

At the price this chunk of land, with no home or shedding, was worth $3.27 million.

Located on the Stawell-Avoca Road, 25 kilometres from Stawell in the Navarre district, the land is already rippling with gold.



The present owners will harvest a likely half million dollar canola crop from the block before they hand it over to its new owners.



Elders agents say the land is also suited to grazing and fattening with the seasonal Heifer Station Creek offering extra water to surface dams.



"Versatile land such as this rarely comes to the market and with favourable seasonal conditions and strong commodity prices now is the time to act on this wonderful opportunity," agents said.



A public auction had been planned for Friday at Stawell's Senior Citizens Hall but has forced to an online sale because of pandemic crowd restrictions.



Last week's sale near Marnoo was also forced online where $8000 per acre ($19,777 hectare) was paid for a 188.5ha (466ac) block.



At that sale, people were just catching their breath after $7700 per acre ($18,943 per hectare) was paid for 556ac (226 ha) block minutes earlier.

A smaller 179ha block at nearby Ararat sold for $23,582/ha or $9550 an acre in March.

