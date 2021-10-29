Field calls for cultural change

AWI board candidate Michael Field.

Large scale NSW commercial fine woolgrower Michael Field said Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) needs to get itself back in favour with the federal government and embark on a program of cultural change to make people feel more positive about the organisation.

"Whoever you speak to, unfortunately, whether we like it or not, people just do not have a very high opinion of AWI, which should not be the case," the board candidate said.

"What we need to see is the implementation of all of the recommendations of the Ernst and Young report in 2018 completed.

"Included in that we must also restore relations with the federal government. The federal government is AWI's single largest contributor. Relations do not appear to be good and we need to restore those where ever we can.

"The agricultural minister has said changes need to occur, but what has changed? AWI is recommending the 2pc wool levy, putting up the same directors, nothing is changing."

Mr Field strongly believes in supporting an extensive, meaningful collaboration and is intensely aware of the corporate social responsibilities needed for the wool industry, particularly regarding environmental sustainability and animal welfare.

"AWI is ignoring the requests of our customers when it comes to growers and the use of best animal welfare practices," he said.

"If we don't have customers we don't have an industry, it's as simple as that.

"AWI should be explaining to people how to understand ABVs and what a plain breach Merino actually is, where they can have a plain breach Merino but not lose any productivity from their current bloodline sources.

"And growers need to use best animal welfare practices with their sheep management programs."

Taking aim at WoolQ, Mr Field said the online market trading platform has not been widely accepted or taken up by the industry.

"Over $6 million has been put into it, but what has been the outcome," Mr Field said.

"It has not been adopted by the industry. It should be released to the industry to take hold of. If it is not taken up then unfortunately it has to be dropped.

"If it can be sold to the trade and somebody uses it, great. If not it needs to be stopped."

Mr Field said if elected he will work hard to help AWI become one of the best R&D and marketing organisations in Australia and improve the profits of woolgrower shareholders.

