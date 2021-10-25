Make Lamb Not Walls campaign scoops more advertising awards

Meat & Livestock Australia's 'Make Lamb Not Walls' Campaign has taken home a raft of gongs in the Effie Awards, adding to the accolades the campaign has received this year.



Th campaign received four different awards in Effie Australia's online ceremony last week, including gold for 'Outsmarting Covid.'

The Effie Awards is known by advertisers and agencies as the most distinguished awards in the Australian marketing communications industry.

MLA General Manager for Marketing and Insights, Nathan Low, said the industry continued to reap the benefits of the success from the Make Lamb Not Walls Campaign.

"The Make Lamb Not Walls campaign has received many accolades this year, but to receive a Gold Effie against the best in the business with only five golds awarded is an outstanding result," Mr Low said.

"The Effies are awarded to campaigns that have delivered superior results by surpassing the objectives they set out to achieve and we certainly did that for Australian Lamb this year.

"The campaign generated outstanding results across the board, including a 16.8 per cent uplift in sales during the campaign period, 1,421 total pieces of coverage and over 10 million views.

"The 'Outsmarting COVID' award is a category for effectiveness studies that help contribute to marketing knowledge during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first Australian recession since 1990.

"Australian Lamb won a Gold Effie for its response to a pandemic extinguishing Australia's unity and barbecues. We combined an enduring brand strategy and culturally provocative idea to encourage Australians to break down state borders and reunite over a lamb barbecue.

"Thanks to The Monkeys, One Green Bean and Universal McCann we created a collaborative, integrated campaign that has proven memorable and effective in the minds of Australians and achieved outstanding results for our producers."

MLA's Make Lamb Not Walls Campaign received a gold for outstmarting COVID, two silvers in the return on investment and food, confectionary and snacks categories and bronze for insight and strategic thinking.

