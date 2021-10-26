Haughton River irrigation farm goes to auction

RIVERSIDE Hay Farm is located near Giru on the banks of the Haughton River, adjacent the rich Burdekin delta irrigation district.



Located on the Bruce Highway 40km south from Townsville and 40km north of Ayr, the 99 hectare (244 acre) the former cane property was converted to hay farming in this year.

The property is divided into laser levelled bays designed for flood irrigation. There are nine bays or 16ha of oats, five bays being prepared for lucerne, four bays being prepared for Rhodes grass, and a bay currently growing grassy lucerne. The remaining 57ha of fallow country is being prepared for planting in December.



The focus is on producing a high quality product, and selling to produce stores and end users.



The three bedroom weatherboard home overlooks the nearby paddocks.

Permanent surface water is a feature of Riverside. The property is positioned adjacent to the Haughton River, about 2-3km upstream from the weir. The two Sunwater allocations total 604 megalitres. although only a minor proportion is said to be used.



Infrastructure includes an older style, three bedroom weatherboard home located on the south west corner of the property. The open plan layout has a veranda area overlooking the nearby paddocks. There is also a 24x12m machinery/workshop shed, a new 36x15.5m hay shed (under construction, but to be completed prior to settlement), a carport, and a 20kW solar power system.



Riverside is being offered exclusive of farming plant and equipment. However, all of the new or near-new equipment is available to the buyer. Items such as fuel tanks, pumps, motors, and irrigation fluming will be included in the sale.



Riverside Hay Farm will be auctioned online by Slaney and Co on November 11.



Contact Henry Slaney, 0429 872 985, or Charlie Phillott, 0459 293 134, Slaney, Slaney and Co, Charters Towers.



