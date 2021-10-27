Rathburnie Station hits the market

A RELIABLE 683 hectare (1688 acre) breeding/backgrounding property in the Brisbane Valley has hit the market.



To be auctioned online by Colliers Agribusiness on November 16, Rathburnie Station at Linville comprises of four contiguous lots covering 683 hectares (1688 acres).



Improvements include four dwellings, numerous machinery and storage sheds, one set of steel and timber cattle yards, and an additional set of older timber cattle yards.



Colliers International's promotional for Rathburnie Station.

There are water licences enabling for 46ha to be irrigated from a bore located near the main homestead. The property has Brisbane River frontage on its southern boundary.



Rathburnie Station has an existing lease in place with 13 years left to run.



There is also a conservation agreement over the property, meaning additional structures are not permittable.



Contact Leah Freney, 0415 849 293, or Dom McSweeney, 0410 255 811, Colliers Agriubusiness.

