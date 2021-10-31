Allow yourself to dream of coastal luxury at Turtles Crossing

It's easy to agree Turtles Crossing is likely one of NSW's best coastal properties.



It is a stunning six-bedroom home spread across 21 hectares of tropical gardens with lake frontage and a short drive to two famous surf beaches.

Words don't cut it for this place, the pictures will help inspire those dreaming of an ultra-lifestyle switch in a likely price range of between $5 million to $6 million.

Turtles Crossing began as a vision 30 years ago of its present owners, merchant banker Mike Crivelli and wife Susann, and now their work is done, and then some.

The lucky buyer might keep it as their own idyllic private retreat or use it to make some coin as a luxury Air BnB, a resort or even a wedding venue.



Located on the mid north coast at Forster, Turtles Crossing has access to Wallis Lake, one of the famous Great Lakes on the Barrington Coast.



It is 10 minutes to Blueys and Boomerang beaches, and just over three hours to Sydney.

+7















MORE GALLERIES

It has an in-ground heated swimming pool, cabana and tennis court.

There is accommodation for a manager and a machinery shed.

"Nothing was left to chance," David Nolan from Webster Nolan Real Estate said.

It will go to public auction on Tuesday, November 23 if not sold beforehand at auctionWORKS in Sydney.

For more information contact Mr Nolan on 0447 278236.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

