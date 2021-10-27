SOME 717 hectares (1774 acres) of highly productive cattle country capable of running 700 mixed cattle under a full grazing system is on the market.

Located in the renown Mount Christian district near Koumala, Mirador has been managed with a regenerative approach for many years.



The fallow cane land areas have been planted with multi-species crops and then grazed. The following plant cane crop is planted as an interrow crop, reducing growing costs and increasing soil health.



The property features improved pastures including: pangola, Rhodes, guinea, signal, setaria, Mekong, V8 stylo, cadillo, Townsville lucerne, siratro, paragrass, paspalum, humidicola, chicory, and Tinaroo glycine.

One of the two homes on Mirador.

Mirador comprises of soft blue gum and bloodwood flats running into iron bark hills then onto tea tree flats.

Irrigation water is sourced from Rocky Dam Creek. There are also four bores supplying domestic and stock water as well as two small dams, a permanent spring feed creek and many seasonal creeks.

There are 19 paddocks with the fencing described as being in good to excellent condition.

Mirador covers 717 hectares.

The cattle yards are constructed from a combination of portable panels and have a timber calf cradle and head-bale. There is all weather truck from Cone Creek Road.



Mirador also has two homes. The main three bedroom home is set on a ridge and has a great view out over the paddocks. A 24x9m shed with rollers doors is nearby. The second three bedroom home has two sheds nearby, one with a workshop.

Mirador will be auctioned by Elders in Mackay on November 18.

Contact Robert Murolo, 0418 799 934, Elders.

MORE READING: 'Allora Downs delivers'.

MORE READING: 'Haughton River irrigation farm goes to auction'.

MORE READING: 'Roma auction makes $6.8m for a beef support act'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Highly productive cattle country first appeared on Queensland Country Life.