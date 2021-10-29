Farm more than triples value in six years

+4









MORE GALLERIES

A 795-hectare grazing property near Yass in NSW's Southern Tablelands has more than tripled its value in just six years, one of the more lucrative land trades its vendors have made.

LAWD agent Colin Medway sold Warawee to Jon and Catherine Braddock in 2015 for $3.42 million.

This week, he sold it at $11.2m for the couple. It's a market where little surprises a veteran agent like Mr Medway but the result far exceeded the initial price guidance of $9 million and was the equivalent, he said, of $1200 a dry sheep equivalent bare.

It's an increase of $7.78m over six years, averaging out at a staggering $1.29m in capital gains a year.

Mr Braddock said that while he and Catherine were delighted with their sale, the price was a fair reflection of NSW's rural property market.



"Warawee was good value for money at $5,700 an acre, with low interest rates and the way capital gain has gone, I consider it good buying at that money," he said.



"I don't think at all that the person who bought bought it from us overpaid, I think that's where the market's at."



The decision to sell Warrawee, which is a couple of hours' drive from the Braddock's Braidwood home farm, was easy after the opportunity arose to buy some more local land and consolidate their holdings.



In fact, they're no strangers to the real estate market, buying and selling land when the numbers stack up.

"I've always said that, as long as the property wipes its nose, we'll make money on capital gains," Mr Braddock said.

"But, having said that, you've got to be willing to sell your property and this is where families struggle because they can't sell their family farm, so to speak.



"Because we don't have children, we don't have a family farm to pass on, so we've been able to trade and meet the market."

All the same, Mr Braddock admitted, not all the sales had been "easy". Some exceptionally lovely properties, especially ones that had been their home, had been hard to part with.

"People said we were mad when we bought Warawee, they said we paid too much for it," Mr Braddock said.

"But, at the moment, you buy a property and that Friday night at the pub you're called an idiot because you paid way too much.



"Twelve months later in the pub, they say you stole the place. That's just the way it is."

LAWD marketed Warawee using expressions of interest and the Braddocks said they had been grateful for Colin Medway's expertise in such a volatile market.

"We thought that we would market it differently and Col said, 'Why don't you think about doing expressions of interest?'," Ms Braddock said.



"He gave us the reasons behind that, talked us through the process and made you feel confident with what's going on. We wouldn't have made as much with an auction."



The couple has known Mr Medway for 15 years.

"We've bought property through him and sold property through him, and we feel equally comfortable on both sides of that equation," Ms Braddock said.



That long history had built a sense of trust.

"One thing with Colin, there's absolutely no bull," Mr Braddock said.



"He doesn't make it out to be better than it is. He says exactly how it is for buyers and sellers."



Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.

