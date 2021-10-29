Food safety law review considers livestock gas emissions

Livestock groups are increasingly alarmed by what they say are attempts by government bureaucrats to demonise the red meat industry.



The latest flashpoint is Australia's food safety regulators who are in the middle of 'modernising" their regulations.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand is looking to update its own legal authority and that review has suggested 'sustainability' of food should part of that focus.



"Examples of environmentally unsustainable practices include high levels of greenhouse gas emissions from livestock," the review suggests.



Organisations like the Red Meat Advisory Council say FSANZ should stick to its core responsibility of food safety.



The national science agency CSIRO is already under intense scrutiny for its role in the creation of fake meat companies.



FSANZ has also come under notice for its guidance on food labelling which is now subject to a senate inquiry.



FSANZ also came in for criticism earlier in the year after what the livestock industry called "anti-meat activists" were invited to a key briefing on food regulations.

The group Food Frontier was invited to speak at a FSANZ webinar which was cancelled after livestock groups spoke out.

Food Frontier bills itself as a Melbourne-based think tank which "advances the local alternative protein sector" and actively promotes plant-based and cell-based meat.



FSANZ's review of itself was questioned in Federal parliament this week by Queensland senator James McGrath.



MORE READING: Dietary guideline review not swayed by anti-meat talk.

Senator McGrath questioned the Department of Health at a Community Affairs Legislation hearing this week relating to this proposed expansion of FSANZ powers.



In its review, which has already been made public for feedback, FSANZ said its objectives are "currently mute" on the issues of food sustainability.



"This leaves FSANZ no levers to consider sustainability issues when developing or reviewing food regulatory measures," the review says.



"Consideration of food sustainability is also critical for the joint Australia-New Zealand food standards system to keep pace with the international market, as trading partners are beginning to expect evidence of food sustainability on exports."



Department of Health deputy secretary Tania Rishniw agreed the review now included "sustainability and cultural considerations" even though they were not included in the terms of reference of the review.



Ms Rishniw said the inclusion of sustainability and cultural considerations came from "other jurisdictions" whom she did not name.

She said the review would be considered by the ministers from Australia and New Zealand who have oversight of FSANZ at their next meeting.

"A number of jurisdictions wanted the notion of sustainability tested," she said.

Ms Rishniw also agreed that food safety remained the number one objective of FSANZ.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

