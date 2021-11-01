Productive horticulture farm has an Italian flavour

If you love cooking Italian dishes, and you want others to spice up their menu, this could be the business for you.



More than 30,000 bunches of Basil are picked and packed each week on this highly productive property for sale near Bundaberg.



Abundant irrigation water means this 92 hectare (226 acre) can quickly switch from herbs to many other other horticultural tree and vegetable crops.

Honeysuckle farm is located 25 minutes north of Bundaberg and is listed for sale at $5.6 million.



It has an irrigation licence of 224 megalitres from the Kolan River plus the added security of four unregulated bores.

The farm has the fertile soils the region is famous for with 30ha (74ac) cleared.

The property also features a modern three-bedroom sandstone home with an in-ground swimming pool.

There are 11 greenhouses, two nurseries, a processing and packing shed, commercial kitchen, machinery shed and storage shed on the place.

Honeysuckle Farm is being sold on a walk in walk out basis.

Agents say the property is profitable and high yielding with room to expand.



It is for sale through expressions of Interest.

For more information or to arrange an inspection contact Frank Andreoli from A1 Realty on 0417 644001.

