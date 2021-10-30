A rare large scale holding near Ballarat on the market

A well regarded farming family has owned a large property near Ballarat for 85 years which is now being offered for sale.



Just shy of a century, it is time to retire and give someone else a go.

Just 20 minutes from Ballarat is the 919 hectare (2270 acre) property at 149 Kellys Road, Grenville.



It has a lot of history, frontage to the Yarrowee River and views of the extinct volcano at Mount Buninyong.



The grazing/cropping property is being offered at sale as a whole or in two contingent lots.



Lot A - Penleigh is 794ha (1961ac) of gently undulating and versatile country comprising open established perennial pastured areas.



The land has a sprinkling of mature trees and areas of pristine bushland.



It has over seven kilometres of frontage to the permanent Yarrowee River as well as a smaller creek and dams.



The property has a four-bedroom weatherboard home in an established private garden setting as well as good shedding.



Lot B - Penrose 125ha (309ac) is on more elevated, undulating acreage featuring higher banks (with a great outlook) to rich creek flats.



This lot has more than three kilometres of frontage to the river, plus there are dams.



It has a spacious four-bedroom home, and historic stables from the 1800's on the home site,



Penrose has the three-stand wool shed and shearers quarters plus steel sheepyards.



Agents said both properties enjoy a secure average annual rainfall of 686mm.

Expressions of interest are closing on December 3.

For more information or to arrange an inspection contact Charles Stewart agent Michael Stewart on 0418 520467.

