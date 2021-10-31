Take your pick of productive cropping country

Take your pick of some highly productive cropping land on offer in the mid north region.



Rockvale provides an opportunity to secure some choice farming country in the reliable area at Halbury, to the north of Adelaide.



Ray White Rural is offering five non contingent lots - three for freehold sale and two for lease.



In all, there are 804 hectares (1987 acres) up for grabs.



The freehold country is being sold through a public auction at the Balaklava Sporting Clubrooms on Monday, November 8 at 1pm.

First up will be a 30 acre which takes in 13ha.



Lot two is the Standpipe Block of 155ha (383ac).

The final lot to be auctioned is Cattle Yards with 149.7ha (370ac).

The lease country is being offered by expressions of interest closing on Wednesday, November 10.



They are Webbs 93.48ha (231ac) and Old Place 393ha (971ac.

The lease country is available on three year terms starting from March next year.



Comprising productive clay loam and grey loam soil types across large paddocks.

SA mains water is connected to each block

The Stow region offers flexibility to include a wide range of enterprise options including cereals, legumes, oilseeds and hay.



Rockvale's properties are well set up for efficient farming practices with large paddocks set up for an auto steer controlled seeding system.

For more information contact Daniel Schell 0415 436379 or Geoff Schell 0418 842421 at Ray White Rural.

