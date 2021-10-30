Paradise Creek paints a picture

ONE of the oldest, original properties in NSW's prized Inverell district is on the market.



Offered by the Swan family, the 2575 hectare (6363 acre) Paradise Creek Station is currently running 500 cows, 1500 Merino and 700 wethers. The property has a long term average carrying capacity of 18,000-22,000 dry sheep equivalents.



Paradise Creek holds a special place in Australian history. It is famous for at least two Tom Roberts paintings: 'Bailed Up' (1895) and 'In a Corner of the Macintyre' (1889).



The basalt soil property located 33km south-east of Inverell features two gently undulating valleys dissected by a timbered ridge line, which runs from west to east. The highest point is 1004m above sea level.

Two of the famous Tom Roberts painted done on Paradise Creek Station.

Currently, 150ha is planted with oats and 250ha sown with rye and fescue based pastures. More arable land is said to be able to be developed.

Paradise Creek was originally settled by Tom Hewitt for pastoralist Henry Dangar in 1839, who amassed more than 200,000ha hectares of country in the area. In 1875, a portion was selected off the holding. In 1906 the Nicholas family began its custodianship, which has continued through to this day through the Swan family.



Paradise Creek Station boasts a long history of fertiliser application. Improved pastures include rye and fescue grasses, along with a variety of seasonal herbages and clovers.

A total of 29 of the 34 paddocks have direct access to water. In addition, there are nine dams. A reticulated water system supplies water to the house, sheds, yards and seven holding paddocks.



Improvements include a large set of modern, 450 head capacity cattle yards with an undercover crush and weigh box.



The six stand shearing shed has the capacity to cover 1500 full-wool sheep. The 1450sq m yards at the shearing shed are also undercover. A second set of covered sheep yards are situated at the back of the property, while a third set is located across the road from the shearing shed.



Paradise Creek has a four bedroom, two bathroom homestead with panoramic views over the valley. There is also a machinery shed, silo and a 700m airstrip.



Paradise Creek Station is being sold through an expression of interest process closing on December 9.

Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, or Josh Ledingham, 0457 099 445, LAWD.

