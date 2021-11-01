ICPA set to welcome delegates from around Australia to Longreach

The Isolated Children's Parents' Association has taken many a hurdle in its stride in the past 50 years and now it's proving that a global pandemic is another barrier it can overcome.

The federal council of the geographically isolated education lobby group will be welcoming over 200 delegates to Longreach from Tuesday, 140 of them in person, from almost every state in Australia, for the organisation's 50th annual federal conference.

A blended platform will allow 60 members and guests to join in online and participate in the 79 motions being presented.

"It's never been done before and is a feat our founding forebears probably never imagined possible 50 years ago when ICPA was established," federal president Alana Moller said.

The conference was originally scheduled for late July but it was decided at the time that a large portion of the member base, branches and guests were unable to travel or attend in person due to restrictions or were reticent to attend due to the possibility of future restrictions or border closures.



In true COVID-19 style, the organisation adapted and is making the long-anticipated 50th year celebration happen on Wednesday and Thursday this week.



"Every state other than Victoria will be represented, even Tasmania," Ms Moller said.



"There's only one from Western Australia but she's flying the flag for that state.

"It's just astounding to see the effort people are making."

Ms Moller said it highlighted the resilience of the organisation, which has shone out over 50 years, to ensure that the voices of members continue to be heard.

"Of course we could not have done any of this without the ongoing support of our members, sponsors and supporters, and special mention must go to the Australian Boarding Schools Association for assisting us to provide this hybrid conference option."

The barriers that COVID-19 have flung up in the way of families with boarding school children will be one of the big messages for the Stronger Together themed conference.

Ms Moller said while borders between states were opening up, families and schools needed certainty if the issue were to flare up again.

"This could go on for years - we need measures put in place to cope with the possibility," she said.

ICPA began calling for a collaborative, nationally consistent and long-term approach to be applied for those who traverse state borders for education needs more than a year ago.



A national code that provides states and territories with principles to develop a consistent approach to help boarding students and their families travel across intrastate and interstate borders during school holidays and throughout school terms, was agreed upon at National Cabinet in September this year.

Ms Moller said communications, early childhood, boarding and financial reimbursement would also be hot topics that would set the scene for passionate debate.



One of those would be the distance education teaching allowance, particularly in light of the experiences that so many metropolitan families have now had with the challenges of home-schooling.

