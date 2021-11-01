Big farm on the doorstep of the great Australian Bight

The Great Australian Bight is on the doorstep of this large cropping and grazing property at Charra, about half an hour to the west of Ceduna.



The farming country with three homes on the South Australian west coast is more productive than many would think with an average rainfall of 315mm or just over 12 inches in the old.

That's why three generations of the Wright family have prospered on this 7110 hectare (17,570 acre) versatile piece of coastal land.

If the land wasn't so flat you'd be able to see the Southern Ocean from the farm fence but the cliffs are just minutes away, as are local beaches Davenport Creek and Point Bell.

But while the property might boast access to some of the best lifestyle destinations found on the west coast, its value is its farm versality.

The Charra farm has enough quality land and access to water it can adept to the seasons.

At 1862 Mewett Road, Charra the Wrights have taken care of the land with conservative practices and careful conditioning the land.

There is excellent grazing in pasture paddocks and lambing rates that would compliment an existing/new enterprise with the ability to maximise livestock numbers.

Numerical Real Estate agent Daniel Eramiha said he'd already fielded a lot of interest from as far afield as Western Australia for this attractive country.



The property is a blend of gently undulating arable land comprising mostly Grey/red/ brown sandy loam soil types with some limestone areas on the rises.



The Wrights currently farm 2100 breeding ewes plus 850 ewe hoggets and 2177 hectares in crop with wheat.



Agents welcome buyers to submit written offers for the whole property or each separate title by December 15.



First up is the Western Block 4130ha (10205ac).

Second is Eastern Block on 2980ha (7360ac).

The Western Block is watered by an equipped bore with two solar submersible pumps supplying 11 tanks throughout the property.

It also has a modern five-bedroom double brick house with solar power and solar hot water.

It also has a three-stand shearing shed and various other silos and sheds plus sheep yards.

The Eastern Block also runs sheep with a big cropping program.

Water is pumped through to eight tanks and troughs throughout the property.

The three-bedroom stone home at 103 Point Bell Road has been recently renovated with a large machinery shed, big underground water tank plus at 471 Point Bell Road is a three-bedroom homestead with yet more shedding.



For more information contact Daniel Eramiha 0448 260470.

