ADF board runners confirmed

+6













MORE GALLERIES

Six candidates will run for just two business director seats on the Australian Dairy Farmers board, the peak body confirmed today.



It's likely to be a hotly-contested race with several high-profile candidates.



The November 25 election will see two dairy farmers elected plus one independent director as ADF president Terry Richardson and independent director Victoria Taylor retire from their roles.



South Australian Dairyfarmers' Association treasurer Rick Gladigau and Queensland Dairy Organisation president Brian Tessmann will continue on the board.



NSW Farmers Dairy Committee chair Colin Thompson is currently an ADF director after filling a temporary vacancy but must now compete with the rest of the field for a permanent place at the board table.



He'll be up against:



Corangamite United Dairyfarmers of Victoria branch president Ben Bennett,



South Australian dairy farmer and former state politician Robert Brokenshire,



NSW Farmers Dairy Committee member and Norco director Heath Cook,



ADIC Sustainability Task Force chair Daryl Hoey, and



Dairy Industry People Development Council chair John Versteden, who is also a former ADF director.



All were deemed by an independent assessment committee chaired by Victorian dairy farmer Mark Billing to have "demonstrated the skills requires as set by the board".



The only candidate for the independent director role is Andreas Clark who finished up as Wine Australia chief executive in July after 15 years with the research and development body.



Mr Clark will still need to be voted in by Australian Dairy Farmers members in order to be elected.

ADF has 458 members eligible to vote in the election, an increase of about 100 in the last 12 months.



Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.

