Blushing Acres mango, avocado powerhouse

BLUSHING Acres is a highly developed 181 hectare (447 acre) far North Queensland horticultural operation, underpinned by first class irrigation infrastructure and significant water allocations.

Located 2km west of Dimbulah and 76km from Cairns, the 181 hectare operation in two parcels has 56.4ha of mangoes and 19.7ha of avocados. There is a further 72ha used to produce 600-900 bales of mulch a year.

Average yields across the 2012 to 2021 period are impressive. A total of 312,430kg Calypso mangoes, 61,036kg Honey Gold mangoes, and 82,203kg of avocado were produced.

Blushing Acres holds Plant Breeder Rights for both the Calypso and Honey Gold varieties of mangoes.

Blushing Acres is supported by 737 megalitres of water allocations sourced from the Sunwater managed Mareeba Water Supply Scheme. Both parcels feature direct access to the Walsh River.

Soils feature a mix of Dimbulah, algoma and Walsh yellow variant on the home property, with Wolfram Farm featuring a mix of Murphy, McLeod and Penman type soils.

The 1375 square metre packing shed is fitted with a dual packing line, computerised tray labelling system, pallet wrapper and two cold rooms. There is also a machinery shed and a tobacco barn complex.

Other structural improvements include a three bedroom homestead, a manager's residence, and workers' accommodation.

The 2021 crop as well as plant and equipment are included in the sale.

Blushing Acres is being sold through an expressions of interest process, closing on December 16.

Contact Simon Cudmore, 0433 160 413, or Josh Ledingham, 0457 099 445, LAWD.

