Charles Sturt University researchers are surveying NSW sheep and goat producers

The NLIS is Australia's traceability system to enhance Australia's position as a safe, high-quality exporter to global red meat markets and to assist in controlling an animal disease outbreak.

Research leader Associate Professor Marta Hernandez-Jover in Charles Sturt School of Agricultural, Environmental and Veterinary Sciences and the Graham Centre for Agricultural Innovation, said the online survey aims to understand the barriers and drivers for implementing electronic identification (eID) for sheep and goats.

"A mob-based system is currently used for identifying and tracing sheep and goats in NSW," Professor Hernandez-Jover said.

"The National Livestock Identification System links animals with the properties on which they are born by using visually readable ear tags printed with a Property Identification Code.

"For more than 10 years, the sheep and goat industries in Australia have explored and adopted different methods to improve livestock traceability and electronic identification (eID) is one of these methods.

"This research is an opportunity for sheep and goat producers to share their insight and experience."

The confidential survey is available online here, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/eIDQQ until Friday 10 December and will take about 25 minutes to complete.

Professor Hernandez-Jover said the survey builds on earlier interviews with stakeholders in the sheep and goat supply chain.

"We've spoken to industry associations, livestock producers, stock agents, saleyard operators and livestock transporters to get a better understanding of current perspectives on NLIS and the potential impacts of implementing eID within their industries," Professor Hernandez-Jover said.

The research will provide valuable information on how to best improve traceability in the sheep and goat industries in NSW.

The research has been approved by the Charles Sturt University's Human Research Ethics Committee.

Biosecurity and animal health are key areas of research that will be part of Charles Sturt's new Agriculture, Water and Environment Institute.

The Graham Centre is a research alliance between Charles Sturt University and the NSW Department of Primary Industries.

